BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in his upper torso on Saturday afternoon in northwest Baltimore.
Police were called to an area hospital at around 3 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot several times in the upper torso. The victim was conscious and breathing at the time.
Northwest District shooting detectives learned through investigation that the victim was sitting in his car in the 5500 block of Cadillac Avenue when an unknown suspect fired inside the victim’s car.
The victim drove himself to the hospital.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.