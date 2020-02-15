Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in east Baltimore in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the 1300 block of E. Lanvale Street just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.