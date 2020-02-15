BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking for a delicious Asian fusion meal near you?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Asian fusion spots around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
Looking to catch up on the latest popular spots? There’s no time like the present since consumer spending at restaurants tends to increase in February in the Baltimore area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. Daily spending at Baltimore-area restaurants last year rose by 17 percent in February over the month before.
1. Ekiben
First on the list is Ekiben. Located at 1622 Eastern Ave. in Fells Point, the Asian fusion spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the most popular Asian fusion restaurant in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,071 reviews on Yelp.
2. Dooby’s
Dooby’s, a cafe and Asian fusion spot in Mount Vernon is another go-to, with four stars out of 594 Yelp reviews. Head over to 802 N. Charles St. to see for yourself.
3. Gallery Grill & Poke House
Over in Mount Vernon, check out Gallery Grill & Poke House, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Asian fusion spot, which offers poke and more, at 13 W. Centre St.
