



The University of Maryland, College Park, introduced its new president, and he has a long history with Maryland’s flagship campus.

Darryll Pines has spent more than 20 years as a Professor and Dean of the College of Engineering. He will take the helm of the University when current President Wallace Loh retires this summer.

“I was just trying to get tenure,” Pines said. “I didn’t think I even belonged.”

Pines will take the post now occupied by Loh, who announced his retirement after the scandal involving Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke following a 2018 preseason workout.

“The last few years have been tough for College Park,” Pines said. “Tough for all of us. I was here. It’s been tough.”

Pines said he is focused on building on the University’s strengths. He has already built partnerships with community colleges and high schools across Maryland.

“It’s really saying that we care and that we really want to see you come into College Park,” Pines said. “We have partnerships with community colleges as well.”

He will take over the Presidency in July.

“The University is part of me,” Pines said. “It’s deeply part of me. It’s part of my being, it’s part of who I am.”