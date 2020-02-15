Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Frederick County released a post-storm damage assessment survey to residents who were affected by the recent EF1 tornado that struck areas of the county last week.
Residents who were affected by the tornado are asked to provide basic information and describe their losses during the storms.
If residents give permission, their data will be shared with area volunteer organizations active in disasters.
Completed surveys are due by February 21, 2020.