PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — AJ Cheeseman had 17 points as Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Bethune-Cookman 66-58 on Saturday.

Ahmad Frost had 15 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (4-21, 3-7 Mid-Eastern Conference). Da’Shawn Phillip added 10 points and three blocks. Walter Prevost had 10 points.

Isaiah Bailey had 17 points for the Wildcats (12-13, 6-5). Wali Parks added 14 points and nine rebounds. Joe French had 11 points. Cletrell Pope had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Maryland Eastern Shore takes on Florida A&M at home on Monday. Bethune-Cookman matches up against Delaware State on the road on Monday.

