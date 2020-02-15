  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two MS-13 gang members were sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for participating in a violent racketeering conspiracy, including murders.

Jose Alberto Sibrian Garcia and Carlos Hernandez Diaz, both of Silver Spring, Maryland, were sentenced Thursday.

According to their plea agreements, Sibrian Garcia and Hernandez Diaz conspired with other MS-13 gang members and associates to engage in racketeering activity including murders, conspiracies to commit murder, attempted murders, extortion, robbery and drug trafficking.

A total of 29 defendants have been charged in this case with participating in a racketeering conspiracy and/or other crimes related to their association with MS-13

Anyone with information about MS-13 is encouraged to provide their tips to law enforcement.

