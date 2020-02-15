  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Black History Month, and leaders across Baltimore are celebrating the 98th anniversary of the opening of the Royal Theater.

The Avenue and Beyond is a new exhibit telling the story of the Royal Theater and the movies that thrived in the Pennsylvania Avenue commercial district.

Jazz artist Chip Miller said he’s proud of the heritage the Royal Theater brings.

“My parents used to talk about it, my older cousins… my aunts used to talk about how they had a wonderful time on Pennsylvania Avenue,” Miller said. “We need to bring that back so we can feel proud about something that’s going on in Baltimore City.”

The theater was built as The Douglas in 1921 and was renamed The Royal in 1926.

 

