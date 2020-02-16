



Inside the Greater Baltimore Medical Center is a new space designed specifically for victims of sexual abuse and trauma.

“We want that patient to feel that they are safe and protected here.” said Laura Clary.

Clary, forensic nurse examiner and clinical program manager for the safe and domestic violence program, said the new 2,500 square foot unit includes two exam rooms and one interview room for investigators to speak with patients.

She said it’s specifically designed with the patient in mind.

“We care for patients across a lifespan so our youngest patient is under a year old and our oldest patient is 98 so we say that these crimes don’t discriminate.” Clary said.

Patients will be brought here after going to the E.R.

Clary said one of their exam rooms is geared toward children, offering a free stuffed animal or books to help them feel comfortable.

“We want that patient to know that no one is going to know that you are in this unit.” She said.

In just three months, Clary said their program performed 74 forensic examinations and cared for 112 domestic violence patients.

Since April 2019- they’ve cared for 18 victims of human trafficking.

She said she hopes this space will help more victims feel comfortable coming forward.

“Just to be able to say this is a welcome comfortable space for you and you are safe and you can tell us what happened to you.” Clary said.

They are accepting money donations or new clothes for patients. For more information on how to donate, head to their website.