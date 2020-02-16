



Police in Annapolis are investigating a suspicious ride share incident after they were contacted at 3 a.m. Saturday morning about a possible kidnapping involving an Uber driver.

“She saw a vehicle pull up, she assumed it was the ride she was waiting for, she approached the vehicle the driver told her to get in the front seat so she did.” said Annapolis Police Sgt. Amy Miguez.

The woman said she got into the vehicle in the 100 block of Dock Street in downtown Annapolis at around 1 a.m., but she soon realized the driver wasn’t headed in the right direction when he missed her exit on the highway.

“She became, you know, increasingly scared and nervous about what was going on because she knew he wasn’t headed in the right direction for where she was going.” Sgt. Miguez said.

The driver told the woman he was going to take her home.

“She started pleading with him to pull over, she ended up getting out of the vehicle, he pulled over, she got out, he also got out of the vehicle. He grabbed her arm but then he ended up getting startled and driving away.” Sgt. Miguez said.

After the driver pulled away, a vehicle stopped and helped the woman get back to Annapolis.

Police said this should be a warning to anyone using ride-sharing apps.

“You need to double-check, you know, is this the vehicle they said is picking me up is this the same tag number is the driver, does it match the picture they gave you. A lot of information before you get into the vehicle, and it’s really important to double-check that before you do.” Sgt. Miguez said.

The victim described the driver as a man, driving a mid-sized silver SUV. Police said it could have been a case of mistaken identity but they are still investigating the incident.