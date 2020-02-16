



Visiting Midtown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Italian restaurant to a waxing salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Midtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Sammy’s Trattoria

Topping the list is Italian spot Sammy’s Trattoria. Located at 1200 N. Charles St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 240 reviews on Yelp.

The City Paper voted this spot the top Italian restaurant in Baltimore, according to the restaurant’s website. On the menu, look for pies topped with fried eggplant and ricotta, along with meat and cheese charcuterie boards.

2. The Brewer’s Art

Next up is brewery, modern European and Belgian spot The Brewer’s Art, situated at 1106 N. Charles St. With four stars out of 1,013 reviews on Yelp, it’s proved to be a local favorite.

Esquire magazine named this spot the second best bar in the country, according to The Baltimore Sun. On the menu, look for a sausage platter, lobster bisque, shortribs and pan-seared wild rockfish. House-brewed beers include the Door Slammer, a winter bock, and the Beazly, a golden ale.

3. Smooth Wax Bar

Skin care and waxing spot Smooth Wax Bar is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1120 N. Charles St., Suite 102, five stars out of 87 reviews.

On the beauty menu, look for men and women’s facial and body waxing.

