BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a shooting in East Baltimore left a man in grave condition Sunday morning who later died.
At 9:02 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of East 21st Street for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot while sitting in his car.
He was taken to the hospital and later died, though police do not say exactly when.
Homicide Detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.