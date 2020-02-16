Comments
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a shooting in East Baltimore leaves a man in grave condition Sunday morning.
At 9:02 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of East 21st Street for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot while sitting in his car.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in grave condition.
Homicide Detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.