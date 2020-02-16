



Craving Mexican food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

It’s a good time to pop in to the latest trending spots, since consumer spending at restaurants tends to increase in February in the Baltimore area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. Daily spending at Baltimore-area restaurants last year rose by 17% in February over the month before.

1. Tortilleria Sinaloa

PHOTO: GIO H./YELP

First on the list is Tortilleria Sinaloa. Located at 1716 Eastern Ave. in Fells Point, the Mexican and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 350 reviews on Yelp.

2. Clavel

PHOTO: CHING C./YELP

Next up is Remington’s Clavel, situated at 225 W. 23rd St. With 4.5 stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp, the bar and Mexican and breakfast/brunch spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Cocina Luchadoras

PHOTO: TERESA A./YELP

Cocina Luchadoras, a Mexican spot in Fells Point, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 107 Yelp reviews. Head over to 253 S. Broadway St. to see for yourself.

