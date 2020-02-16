ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an SUV was hit by gunfire in Annapolis later Sunday afternoon.
At around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Forest Drive and Tyler Avenue for the report. They found an SUV with three people inside that had been going down Forest Drive westbound near Tyler Avenue when it was struck by gunfire.
The three people in the car, two adults and a four-year-old were not injured, but the car was hit by bullets multiple times.
Police believe the car was not the shooter’s intended target.
This is an active and fluid investigation and police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.