Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick Police and the Division of Fire & Rescue Services have confirmed there is no hazmat incident in the 200 block of E. 7th Street, after investigating Sunday night.
FPD is assisting the DFRS with a potential hazmat
incident in the 200 block of E 7th Street. Roadways are
currently closed due to the incident: E 7th St from Market St to East
St, Chapel Alley from 6th St to 7th St and Vernon Ave
from 7th St to 8th St. Please avoid the area.
— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) February 17, 2020
Roadways were closed from E. 7th Street from Market Street to East Street, Chapel Alley from 6th Street to 7th Street and Vernon Avenue from 7th Street to 8th Street.
All of the roadways have reopened.