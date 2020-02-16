  • WJZ 13On Air

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick Police and the Division of Fire & Rescue Services have confirmed there is no hazmat incident in the 200 block of E. 7th Street, after investigating Sunday night.

Roadways were closed from E. 7th Street from Market Street to East Street, Chapel Alley from 6th Street to 7th Street and Vernon Avenue from 7th Street to 8th Street.

All of the roadways have reopened.

