Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Squirt, pit bull terrier

Squirt is a male pit bull terrier puppy being cared for at Pitties and Purrs.

Squirt will get along great with other dogs. He has been vaccinated. Squirt has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Here’s more about Squirt:

Squirt is a spunky guy who will wiggle his way right into your heart. He is quickly the first to try new things and keeps up with the big dogs in the house. He’d rather play with a rope or stuffed animal than snuggle, but he always makes sure to save time for the best puppy kisses. Squirt is getting more comfortable on a leash and loves to play with anyone, including children. His favorite toy is a stuffed dinosaur. He is kennel trained and knows “sit.”

Scarlette, Australian cattle dog and collie mix

Scarlette is a sweet female Australian cattle dog and collie puppy staying at MAS Rescue.

Scarlette is vaccinated.

Here’s more about Scarlette:

Scarlette is a very shy pup, but she loves and enjoys belly rubs, snuggling and scratching. She has a very sweet personality, and she is very smart. She will be easy to train because she is very food motivated and is very gentle when taking treats. It will take time and patience to draw her out of her shyness but will be well worth the effort. She is very sweet and wants to be loved.

Pepper, Australian cattle dog and boxer mix

Pepper is a sweet female Australian cattle dog and boxer puppy being cared for at MAS Rescue.

Pepper has had all her shots.

Here’s more about Pepper:

Pepper is often shy at first, but she warms up quickly. She is a smart little girl and does her business outside most of the time or on pads if she is not let out in time. She is very food driven, so she will be easy to train. Her fur is extremely soft, and she loves to cuddle. She should go to a home that has a secure fenced yard. Pepper is not recommended for a family with small children.

Guzzi, pit bull terrier mix

Guzzi is a charming male pit bull terrier puppy currently residing at Pitties and Purrs.

Guzzi is eager to make friends — he gets along well with other dogs. He has been vaccinated.

Here’s more about Guzzi:

Guzzi is a great mix of playful and cuddly. He is also very sweet. Guzzi is perfecting his crate and house-training skills.

Vespa, pit bull terrier mix

Vespa is a winsome female pit bull terrier puppy currently housed at Pitties and Purrs.

Vespa will get along great with other dogs. She is looking for cat-free home. Vespa is vaccinated.

Here’s more about Vespa:

Vespa is a three-month-old pup who loves to play with dogs, pounce on toys and run as fast as possible. She has mastered three commands: “sit,” “kennel” and “paw.”

