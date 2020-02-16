Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old woman is in the hospital after she was shot in her wrist late Saturday night, Baltimore police said.
Officers responded to an area hospital at around 11:15 p.m. for a call about a shooting victim. The woman told police she was in the 2200 block of E. Oliver Street when she was shot.
Police have not found an official crime scene yet, they said Sunday.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.