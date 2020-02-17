Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Four people are injured after a car crash in the Hidden Woods Apartments area in Glen Burnie on Sunday.
Firefighters responded to the area of Old Stage Road and Hillcrest Road where they found that one car had crashed shortly before midnight.
Paramedics took a 22-year-old man and another man in his 20s to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with critical and even possibly life-threatening injuries.
They also took two 19-year-old women to MedStar Harbor Hospital with minor injuries.