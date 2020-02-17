Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in northeast Baltimore on Monday.
Police responded to multiple calls for discharging weapons in the 2300 block of E. Northern Parkway at around 1:10 p.m. in northeast Baltimore.
When officers got to the scene they couldn’t find a victim, then learned someone had taken the victim to an area hospital in a car.
Shortly after, officers found a 20-year-old man who had been shot being treated at an area hospital. Police said he was conscious and alert, he had been shot multiple times.
Northeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking for anyone with information to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro crime stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.