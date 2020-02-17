BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly filming a woman inside a restroom at Johns Hopkins University.
Police began investigating on Valentine’s Day after receiving reports of a man with a camera inside women’s restrooms in two Johns Hopkins University campus buildings.
A woman told a security guard that while she was trying to use the women’s bathroom stall #3 at Hodson Hall when she saw the suspect- now identified as Zachary Campbell- with his phone trying to film from stall #1.
She fled the bathroom and went back to class, where she told a friend. The friend then went to use the bathroom to see if Campbell was still there.
The friend said she didn’t see him in the women’s bathroom but did observe him watching her from the opening of the men’s bathroom.
When Campbell came out of the bathroom, he reportedly said “Oh,” and fled the area. The students told their professor about the incident, who then told them to tell security staff.
This story is developing.