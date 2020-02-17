Comments
ODENTON, MD. (WJZ) — A 62-year-old man has critical, life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out while he was burning debris outside a home in Odenton on Sunday.
Firefighters found the man when they responded to a report of an outside fire in the 500 block of Saltoun Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.
The man had been burning debris in a burn barrel/50 gallon drum behind the home, using an accelerant to kindle the fire. As he poured the accelerant onto the debris that was already burning, the fuel vapors lit from the barrel back to the man. His clothes then lit on fire.
He was medevaced by helicopter to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.