BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City police officer who was shot while serving a warrant in northeast Baltimore last week continues to recover from his injuries, the city police union said Monday.

Detective Rob Adams and Baltimore County Ofc. First Class Swinney were both shot while trying to serve a felony warrant on former corrections officer Michael Marullo, who was wanted in connection with a shooting near Philadelphia the night before. Marullo was shot and killed at the scene.

RELATED COVERAGE:

On Twitter, the police union said Adams is recovering and appreciates the support he’s getting from the community.

Police are still investigating how the officers were shot. WJZ has learned there was no exchange of gunfire between the officers and Marullo.

