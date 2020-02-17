BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City police officer who was shot while serving a warrant in northeast Baltimore last week continues to recover from his injuries, the city police union said Monday.
Detective Rob Adams and Baltimore County Ofc. First Class Swinney were both shot while trying to serve a felony warrant on former corrections officer Michael Marullo, who was wanted in connection with a shooting near Philadelphia the night before. Marullo was shot and killed at the scene.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- 2 Officers Shot In Police Involved Shooting In Northeast Baltimore Identified
- Officers Shot In Baltimore Were Trying To Serve A Felony Warrant On Michael Marullo
- Here’s What The Task Force Officers Who Were Shot During Wednesday’s Police-Involved Shooting Do Day To Day
- Only On WJZ: Mother Of Suspect Killed In NE Baltimore Speaks; 2 Officers Still Recovering After Being Shot
- ‘Bomb Going Off’ | Residents Stunned After 2 Officers In NE Baltimore Neighborhood
- ‘Their Daily Sacrifice Does Not Go Underappreciated’ | Officials Praise Officers Injured In NE Baltimore Shooting
- 2 Officers Shot While Serving Warrant In Northeast Baltimore, Suspect Was Former State Correctional Official
UPDATE
Pres. Mike Mancuso spoke to Detective Rob Adams who had a follow up visit @shocktrauma today. He reports that he is improving and Rob and his family appreciate all of the support that they have received. #prayersanswered @GLFOP https://t.co/TZl2bKAeWd
— Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) February 17, 2020
On Twitter, the police union said Adams is recovering and appreciates the support he’s getting from the community.
Police are still investigating how the officers were shot. WJZ has learned there was no exchange of gunfire between the officers and Marullo.