



Black History Month is an opportune time to highlight a hidden gem in Baltimore: the first-ever hip-hop museum.

The Gallery About Nothing on East Baltimore Street is actually about everything: endless expression within its walls, a place where all are welcome.

“We’re really giving our all to this art hustle,” curator Maya Camille said.

The museum may not catch your eye from the street, but take one step inside and you can’t help but see what it has to offer.

“This is the perfect place to learn, grow yourself and propel you forward,” Camille said.

You’ll find a sanctuary for creativity inside the only hip hop museum nationwide where musicians can practice speaking their truth.

“The beginning of hip hop, just like any black form, was just born out of our struggle, oppression and our unquenchable desire to be free and be heard,” Camille said.

A floor below, you’ll find a pop of color and a touch of inspiration as local artist Tyra Powers proudly sits surrounded by her art, highlighting the beauty and strength of black women.

“Most of the time I include a crown in my piece to show them empowered,” she said.

Powers said the eyes are the windows to the soul, so she covers the eyes of her pieces so people can interpret for themselves what her art means — as long as it makes the viewer feel worthy.

As an African American, I’ve been through a lot, I have been put down so its important for me to empower people, especially women,” she said.

The Baltimore woman chose art and allowed Charm City to breathe life into her paintings.

“I feel like a queen I guess I can do this life is hard but I keep going its motivation for me,” Powers said.

To learn more about the museum, click here.