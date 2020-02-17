Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The final e-facts task force meeting is happening Monday afternoon.
Members of the task force and Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot will meet in Annapolis to discuss findings about electronic smoking devices, known as e-cigarettes or vapes.
This comes as more people across the country are diagnosed with vaping-related illnesses. Just last week, the comptroller announced the first prohibition in the U.S. of sales of disposable flavored e-cigarettes in an effort to curb the growing number of young adults and kids vaping.
The report is expected to including findings about recommendations to protect the public- especially children- from risks associated with the devices.
Task force members will meet at 2 p.m.
Brilliant idea. outlaw e-cigarettes and not regular cigarettes, Sounds like big tobacco still has the local and federal governments in their pockets!