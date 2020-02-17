



Monye Weiner’s life fell apart almost two months ago when a tractor-trailer ran over her husband in Catonsville and left the scene.

It happened outside the front doors of the Sam’s Club on Baltimore National Pike the morning of January 2.

It left Edward Weiner with debilitating injuries.

“Everybody should appreciate every minute. I never thought I’d get this phone call,” Monye Weiner told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

She has seen surveillance video of the incident.

“I saw the wheels run him over,” she said. “It’s terrifying, and I play it over and over in my head.”

The driver of the big rig has not been identified. Police released two images of the truck. It has a refrigeration unit and faded lettering that says “Shaffer.”

“I would just beg him to come forward,“ the victim’s wife said of the driver.

Police also said there is a faded logo that looks like a circle in the middle of the trailer toward the right front side and a dent on the top.

“I have no idea how my husband lived through this. It was a miracle and God had his back. He was left to die in the middle of the street,“ Weiner said.

With her husband in a rehabilitation facility and unable to walk, Monye has worked to keep his E&J vending business afloat.

She said the rehab center may have to send Edward home because of Medicare rules. She worries about how she will care for him.

“We’ve been married for 36 years. This was our time. This wasn’t supposed to happen,“ Weiner said.

Police continue to search for the driver.

“He has to be held accountable,“ Weiner said. “You can’t just do something like this to someone and go about your life like nothing happened.“

Weiner would like to thank the many people who’ve been supportive of their family and the person who first saw her husband on the ground and called for emergency help.

Anyone with information about the case should call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.