BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Trash Wheel family in Baltimore’s waterways is growing by one!

Mister Trash Wheel, Professor Trash Wheel and Captain Trash Wheel are about to be joined by a currently-unnamed fourth trash wheel, and the Waterfront Partnership is asking for help choosing its name.

To vote, click here to go to the Waterfront Partnership’s website. The group will pick its favorite finalists from the submissions and will put the top options out for another public vote.

The new trash wheel will be the largest one ever built and will clean trash from the water at the mouth of the Gwynns Falls.

