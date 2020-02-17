Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Orioles, boston red sox, Local TV, mlb, Orioles, Sports, Spring Training, Talkers


SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — It’s a sign that spring is just around the corner — the Orioles on Monday held their first full squad workout in Florida.

It’s a big squad: there are 67 players in camp.

Pitchers and catchers reported for training last week.



The team will practice all week before the first spring training game on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.

After struggling much of the last two seasons, first baseman Chris Davis said he gained about 25 pounds to help him drive the ball this year.

