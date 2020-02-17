BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone! Presidents Day 2020, and the weather will be calm, and mild.

Here is a Presidents Day factoid for ya. it was President Ulysses S. Grant in 1870 that established the weather service. He signed a resolution allowing the Secretary of War to set up a national weather warning service.

What became the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration started out as a function of military preparedness.

Weather record, and data, only go back to 1870 so when we discuss record highs and lows the actual paper trail is not a long one, to be honest.

That is why taking core samples of glaciers, the ocean bottom, and such, are so important to give us a glimpse of the weather before Grant took pen to paper.

Over the next seven days, we will remain mild for 5 of them with Thursday and Friday being a bit chilly, but not cold.

And by Friday we will be 2/3’s of the way through the Winter season.

But let’s not celebrate its end yet. Because of those weather records, we know the average yearly snowfall for our area.

Granted it is an average of peak years and fallow snow years alike. But none the less other numbers, as in mild temperatures, have us wanting to see this season done.