BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Someone in Charm City is a whole lot richer.
The Maryland Lottery said someone bought a winning $1,000 a week for life lottery ticket on Friday at the Giant Foods in the 4600 block of Edmonson Avenue.
Someone in Baltimore won $1,000 a week for life! The winning ticket was sold at Giant on 4624 Edmondson Avenue in Baltimore City. https://t.co/FuZN6DXyQ8 #peoplewin pic.twitter.com/kk93GyRoDh
— Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) February 15, 2020
Check your tickets: the winning numbers are 20, 42, 46, 57, 59 and the cash ball was 1.
The winning ticket missed out on the cash ball, so instead of the top prize of $1,000 per day for life the winner will get $1,000 weekly for life.