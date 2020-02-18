Comments
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — The 16-year-old accused to be involved in an attack that left a man dead at the Great Frederick Fair in September will remain charged as a juvenile, despite prosecutors’ efforts.
Back in September, John Weed was killed at the Great Frederick Fair.
Police said Weed attacked by a 15 and 16-year-old after he refused to give them a dollar.
The judge denied the State’s waiver motion to move the juvenile to adult court jurisdiction, concluding the 16-year-old’s case should remain in the juvenile system.
The State had filed the waiver petition on both juveniles which alleges that based on a “number of factors” the particular youths should be tried as adults, rather than in juvenile court.
The 15-year-old has been charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault, and his brother, the 16-year-old, has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault.