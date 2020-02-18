EDGEWATER, MD. (WJZ) — A Hanover woman is dead after she failed to stop at a red light and struck a tractor-trailer in Edgewater late Monday night, police say.
A Maines Paper and Food Service International tractor-trailer was driving east on Central Avenue East at Solomons Island Road when it entered the intersection as the woman- driving a 2014 Ford Fiesta- failed to stop at a red light and hit the tractor-trailer.
The woman, 20-year-old Alexis Mary-Grace Greco, was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire personnel.
An autopsy is being performed on her body at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore.
The tractor-trailer driver and passenger were not injured, police said.
Drug and alcohol results are pending toxicology tests.
