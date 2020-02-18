Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday night in Southwest Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of West Baltimore Street at around 9:47 p.m., where they found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police learned the victim was shot in 3200 Massachusetts Avenue and fled to the 3300 block of West Baltimore Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest District detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.