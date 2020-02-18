GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A bail hearing was delayed for an Anne Arundel County woman who allegedly threw a molotov cocktail into the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Glen Burnie.
Heather Meisel, 43, was charged with first and second-degree attempted murder, attempted arson, malicious burning, manufacturing/possessing a destructive device, defacing a religious property and destruction of property.
Officials responded to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Glen Burnie for a report of attempted arson at around 10 a.m. on February 13.
Investigators said they saw an exterior door had been broken out and inside the door were remnants of what officials described to be a molotov cocktail.
According to officials, two people were inside the church during the incident.
It caused minor damage, but no one was hurt.
According to court documents, when Meisel was arrested, she referred to herself as “royalty” and told officers she was trying to send a message to the churchgoers.