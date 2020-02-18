BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Boy Scouts of America have been around for more than 100 years and are one of the biggest youth organizations in the country.

The organization, however, has now filed for bankruptcy. The decision comes as the Boy Scouts brace for a potential avalanche of new sexual abuse claims.

Some victims, like Ralph Morse, have spoken about the alleged abuse they faced as children at the hands of scout leaders.

“I ended up dropping out of high school, I ended up going down a spiral in a dark place for 25 years,” Morse said.

In an open letter, the national chair said he’s sorry the organization failed children in the past, and encouraged victims to “come forward and file claims.”

The victims, however, have to come forward before a certain deadline which hasn’t been announced yet. There are also limits to the potential payments they’d receive.

Stacey Benson said her mid-west law firm represents hundreds of clients, including some in Maryland.

“Oftentimes when survivors do call our firm, we could be the first person that they ever disclose their abuse to,” Benson said.

She had this message for survivors.

“It’s imperative that people understand that bankruptcy does not mean you don’t have legal options,” Benson said. “Bankruptcy just means they are reorganizing and that survivors can still come forward whether or not you tell a family member or a friend, a legal advocate or a counselor.”

It’s important to note the national organization is a totally separate entity from the local councils.

The Baltimore area council told WJZ they have not filed for bankruptcy and all of their activities will continue.