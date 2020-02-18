BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City firefighters responded to a house fire in northern Baltimore City on Tuesday morning.
It happened around 2:00 a.m. on E. 25th street.
Shortly after 2am #BCFD responded to 25th St. for a fire in the rear of a dwelling. The fire spread through the roof w/little extension to the adjacent dwelling. One civilian was evaluated on scene, however was not transported. Cause is under investigation. @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/qNMZojEOjX
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) February 18, 2020
Crews found flames in the back of the house.
The fire spread through the roof.
One person was taken out of the house, but was not taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest.