BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City firefighters responded to a house fire in northern Baltimore City on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. on E. 25th street.

Crews found flames in the back of the house.

The fire spread through the roof.

One person was taken out of the house, but was not taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Comments

Leave a Reply