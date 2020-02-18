Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who was injured Monday working on the multi-year underground tank project at Druid Lake Park has died, according to the Baltimore City Department of Public Works.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who was injured Monday working on the multi-year underground tank project at Druid Lake Park has died, according to the Baltimore City Department of Public Works.
The worker was employed as a subcontractor on the project.
Public Works Employee Injured While Working On Druid Park Lake Tank Project
Baltimore City Department of Public Works Acting Director Matthew Garbark released a statement Tuesday:
“I regret to report that the worker injured during an incident at DPW’s Druid Park Lake Underground Tank Project has passed away. We are deeply saddened by this worker’s passing, and offer our sincerest condolences to his family and co-workers and the entire team working on the Druid Park Lake Underground Tank Project.”
The public works department did not release any further information about the incident.