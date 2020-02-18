  • WJZ 13On Air

PARKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Fire crews have extinguished a furnace fire that filled an apartment building in Parkville with smoke.

The fire broke out in the 8400 block of Kings Ridge Road, Baltimore County Fire said. It is now under control.

Crews are making rescues from the balconies, but there are no injuries reported at this time.

