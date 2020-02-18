Comments
PARKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Fire crews have extinguished a furnace fire that filled an apartment building in Parkville with smoke.
The fire broke out in the 8400 block of Kings Ridge Road, Baltimore County Fire said. It is now under control.
#bcofd WORKING APARTMENT FIRE 8400 blk Kings Ridge Rd #parkville// FD on location with fire in basement floor apartment//crews making rescues from balconies//no injuries reported at this time. DT1641^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) February 18, 2020
Crews are making rescues from the balconies, but there are no injuries reported at this time.