



Former Baltimore Orioles and current Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis added his voice to the chorus of current players expressing their disgust at the sign-stealing operation conducted by the Houston Astros.

The 36-year-old, who is entering his 15th season in the majors, spoke to reporters at the Braves’ spring training complex in North Port, Florida earlier today. Asked what his reaction was to both the commissioner’s report and the response from the Astros, Markakis said that he’s angry.

“I feel like every single guy over there needs a beating. It’s wrong. They’re messing with people’s careers,” said Markakis.

Markakis did not say anything further about what he meant when using the word beating, however, he did go on to say that the Astros’ actions were bad for the game.

“There’s right ways to do it and wrong ways to do it,” Markakis said. “I 100% disagree with the way they did it. There’s a lot of people that were hurt by it, and it was wrong.”

The veteran outfielder is just one of many players who have spoken out in recent days including Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper among others. There appears to be a lot of anger directed towards the Astros in the wake of the scandal which led commissioner Rob Manfred to say in a television interview on Sunday that retaliation against the team will not be tolerated.

“Retaliation in-game by throwing at a batter intentionally will not be tolerated,” Manfred said. “Whether it’s Houston or anybody else, it’s dangerous, and it is not helpful to the current situation.”

The Braves will face Houston in a three-game series the weekend of September 25-27th.