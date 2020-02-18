ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that Maryland Transportation Authority Police Chief Jerry Jones will be his appointee for Superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
Col. Jones will take over the position from Colonel Wiliam Pallozzi, who is retiring after more than 30 years of service with the Maryland State Police.
Colonel Jones began his law enforcement career in the Maryland State Police and spent 27 years serving there before taking over at the MDTA.
“With a distinguished career in law enforcement spanning more than three decades, Colonel Jones has both the experience and the character to lead what I believe is truly the best state police organization in the nation,” said Hogan.
“I am incredibly grateful to Governor Hogan for the opportunity to lead the Maryland State Police,” said Col. Jones. “As someone who has dedicated my entire law enforcement career to serving the people of Maryland, this is the highest honor. I have great respect and admiration for Colonel Pallozzi, and I will strive to lead the force with the same commitment to integrity and professionalism.”
With Colonel Jones leaving his post to head the Maryland State Police, Governor Hogan also announced Colonel Keven Anderson will be his replacement at the head of the MDTA Tuesday. He is a 26-year veteran with the MDTA.