MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 46-year-old Millersville man was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the overdose death of 16-year-old Josiah Klaes.
Klaes died from the lethal drugs Jason Patton Baker sold to the minor, officials said.
Baker was found guilty back in December on one count of involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl, reckless endangerment and other lesser charges.
“Tragically, the opioid epidemic has stolen the life of another young person from our community. Baker, an adult, willfully sold illegal substances to a minor which led to his death and because of that, Baker will be in prison and unable to sell deadly drugs to people and hurt other families,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess in a statement.
“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of the victim as they continue to heal and it’s my hope that this sentence brings some peace to their family.”
Anne Arundel Police were called to the 8200 block of Kramer Court in Glen Burnie on Jan. 19, 2018 and found Klaes in cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Klaes’ brother told police he had bought marijuana from a man. A friend told police he saw Baker and Klaes make several drug deals of heroin and marijuana.
Police also found texts between the two about the drug deals and in one text Klaes said he was 16.
Baker was arrested on Feb. 3, 2018.