BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for a missing 22-year-old who was last seen February 9.
Tre’mon Wilson was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Chatford Avenue, wearing a black jacket with a bear on the front, light blue button-down shirt, black jeans and black dress shoes.
Police said he is known to go to the areas of 25th Street at Guilford Avenue or the Galleria Mall across from the Inner Harbor.
If you know the whereabouts of Tre’mon Wilson please dial 911.