GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Four people are in the hospital after a Volkswagen Beetle caused a slew of cars to crash into each other in Glen Burnie late Sunday night.
An officer tried to pull over a Volkswagen Beetle on Hiddle Brook Drive on Sunday at around 11:53 p.m., but the Volkswagen refused to stop and kept driving down Old Stage Road.
The officer didn’t try to pursue the car and later found it crashed on Old Stage Road near Baylor Road.
The Volkswagen had been driving north on Old Stage Road when the driver, 22-year-old Jahaid Haneef Thomas, of Pasadena, lost control and crossed the center of the road.
It struck a Mazda Miata parked on the street, causing the Mazda to hit a Nissan Altima parked in a driveway, police said, and then a Ford van also parked on the street was struck.
Thomas and a passenger, 19-year-old Lara Marie Garalde, of Glen Burnie were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two other people in the car, 19-year-old Maia Leilani Ventura, of Severn and 21-year-old Dion Ison Sanders, of Glen Burnie, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police said speed, drugs and alcohol appear to have contributed in the crash.