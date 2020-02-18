Comments
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at a Royal Farms in Pasadena in the early morning hours of February 15.
An unknown male went up to the counter at the location at 8551 Fort Smallwood Road at around 3:50 a.m., implied to the clerk he had a weapon and demanded cash from the register.
The clerk complied and the suspect fled. Officers weren’t able to find the suspect anywhere in the area.
No one was injured.
The suspect is described as a 6’0″ white man with a medium building wearing dark clothing.
Robbery detectives are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.