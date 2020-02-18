Comments
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot in a driveway.
Officials said the victim was found dead on Warehouse Landing Road in Bryan’s Road.
Detectives are conducting a death investigation of a 17 year old male who was found shot in a driveway on Warehouse Landing Road in Bryan’s Road. Appears to be an isolated incident. PIO on scene. Staging area for media will be the entrance of Warehouse Landing Road at Route 210
— Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) February 19, 2020
Officials said they believe this is an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.