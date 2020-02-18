  • WJZ 13On Air

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot in a driveway.

Officials said the victim was found dead on Warehouse Landing Road in Bryan’s Road.

Officials said they believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.

