



This story is all about the good boys and girls- like Riley, one of the many therapy dogs for Caring Canines.

Governor Larry Hogan acknowledged Riley and dogs like her Tuesday in Annapolis.

When a child is victimized by a crime, they can be revictimized by the very system designed to help them. At Caring Canines, their desire to help is why they’re being rewarded at the Maryland Statehouse.

These therapy and facility dogs are trained to work with not only children but adults too, to make people feel comfortable with intense investigations.

Surrounded by his four-legged friends in the courtyard, Gov. Hogan thanked them all, presenting a governor citation for their work.

“I think it’s an incredible thing these programs, the therapy dogs provide so much comfort. I think it’s wonderful and we’re happy to be here to support you.” Gov. Hogan said.

“They do yeoman’s work. They never ask for anything but a pat on the head and a treat and to be recognized by the governor, by the authors of this bill, the courthouse bill is just a wonderful opportunity for us to tell our stories about child advocacy centers.” said Susan Hansell, state chapter director for Maryland’s Children Alliance.

Dogs like Riley, Tobin and others are several examples of dogs who will help the criminal justice system, sexual abuse cases and more- giving people who testify a best friend when they need one.

Once you get certified, the organization will pair you up with the best therapy match with you and your pet. For more information go to their website.