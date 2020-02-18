Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Washington Capitals acquired defenseman Brenden Dillon from the San Jose Sharks for a 2020 second round pick, and a conditional 2021 third round pick, the team announced.
The Sharks also agreed to retain 50 percent of Dillon’s salary and cap hit.
Dillon, 29, recorded 14 points in 59 games with the Sharks, nearly on pace for his third consecutive season with at least 20 points.
Dillon’s 2:02 minutes per game on the penalty kill ranked third among San Jose defensemen.
Additionally, Dillon was on the ice for 40 goals at five-on-five, the third most on the Sharks this season.
Dillon also led the Sharks in hits and ranked fourth in blocked shots.
The Capitals host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, February 20.