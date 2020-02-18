Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The lottery is open for the White House Easter Egg Roll.
The lottery will run through Monday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.
Families can enter for a chance to visit the South Lawn of the White House and enjoy a spring celebration with games, live entertainment and the traditional egg roll.
It is designed for children 13 years and younger. Families must have at least one child per entry and two adults can attend with the children. It’s up to six people per household. Lottery results will be announced on March 4.
The White House Easter Egg Roll will be held on Monday, April 13.
You can enter the lottery here.