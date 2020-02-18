  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland House of Delegates discussed legislation in Annapolis on Tuesday of Governor Larry Hogan’s Witness Intimidation Prevention Act.

In 2002, seven members of the Dawson family were killed in their east Baltimore home after a house fire was deliberately set to prevent Angela Dawson from reporting drug activity.

City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby says 35 percent of cases dismissed in her office is because of a lack of eye witness cooperation.

If passed, the Witness Intimidation Prevention Act would make the offense a crime of violence, leading to a stiffer punishment.

