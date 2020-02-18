Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland House of Delegates discussed legislation in Annapolis on Tuesday of Governor Larry Hogan’s Witness Intimidation Prevention Act.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland House of Delegates discussed legislation in Annapolis on Tuesday of Governor Larry Hogan’s Witness Intimidation Prevention Act.
In 2002, seven members of the Dawson family were killed in their east Baltimore home after a house fire was deliberately set to prevent Angela Dawson from reporting drug activity.
Related Coverage:
- Md. Lawmakers Weigh Proposal To Toughen Penalties For Intimidating Witnesses
- Memorial Held To Mark 10th Anniversary Of Dawson Family Murder
City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby says 35 percent of cases dismissed in her office is because of a lack of eye witness cooperation.
If passed, the Witness Intimidation Prevention Act would make the offense a crime of violence, leading to a stiffer punishment.