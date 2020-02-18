Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Johns Hopkins University, Local TV, Peeping Tom, Talkers, Zachary Campbell


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man accused of filming inside women’s bathrooms at Johns Hopkins University is being held without bail.

The suspect, identified as Zachary Campbell, faces voyeurism charges.

Investigators say the incidents happened in two women’s bathrooms on campus.

Students say the suspect had a camera and was trying to film from inside a stall.

Police began their investigation last Friday.

