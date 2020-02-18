Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man accused of filming inside women’s bathrooms at Johns Hopkins University is being held without bail.
The suspect, identified as Zachary Campbell, faces voyeurism charges.
Investigators say the incidents happened in two women’s bathrooms on campus.
Zachary Campbell Arrested For Allegedly Filming Inside Women’s Bathrooms At Johns Hopkins University
Students say the suspect had a camera and was trying to film from inside a stall.
Police began their investigation last Friday.